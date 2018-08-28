Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Flash flooding is sweeping through parts of the Coulee Region today after nearly a foot of rain hit some areas overnight, causing road closures, evacuations, rescues and mudslides.

Law-enforcement agencies throughout the three-state region are urging caution before traveling. In addition to high water, some roads have been blocked by debris, rocks and mudslides.

And forecasters say more rain is on the way.

There are no reports of casualties so far, although evacuations were reported at campgrounds from Goose Island to the Kickapoo River, and record flooding could hit the Kickapoo River in Ontario.

Coon Valley appears the hardest hit, and rescuers worked through the night and early morning to evacuate residents.

Because of the fast-moving floodwaters, rescuers were forced to use a county end loader to evacuate residents of the Nelson Addition behind the Coon Valley post office.

Elderly residents of the Bothne House retirement center in Coon Valley were evacuated twice.

First, they were moved to Village Hall during the crisis. And when Village Hall started taking on water, they were evacuated again — this time to Coon Valley elementary.

Vernon County Sheriff John Spears said area fire departments have had to rescue people along County Highway P in the town of Christiana and Hwy. 56 in the town of Liberty, Timber-Coulee along County Road P and in Chaseburg, in addition to Coon Valley.

Rescuers weren’t immune from evacuations. The fire department had to move equipment from its station to the elementary school, too.

The Vernon County Dispatch Center received 911 calls nonstop once the rain started and the conditions in low-lying areas became increasingly worse. Emergency personnel have been out for hours monitoring the situation and trying to warn and reach as many people as possible in need of help.

Coon Valley Village Park was submerged by flash-flood waters before midnight. Shortly after the park was flooded, calls for assistance began coming in as families found themselves unable to escape the quickly rising and rushing floodwaters.

Authorities say it could be up to a week before floodwaters recede enough to inspect the safety of the bridge.

Coon Creek Fire and Rescue is stretched thin and in need of boats, ropes, water-rescue equipment and manpower to get into flooded areas of the community. Outside access to the community is limited though due to mudslides, washouts and closed roads in almost all directions surrounding the village creating a safety crisis.

Free meals will be offered beginning at noon today at the Coon Valley Elementary School for people who are in need. The elementary school also is offering people affected by the flooding shelter.

In Ontario, Linda Nederlo, Vernon County public information officer, said floodwater is at 22 feet. “It will be a record level,” Nederlo said.

Nederlo said Ontario’s community center is flooded, as is Talen Park. There were no evacuations in the village.

“They are getting it again,” she said. Nederlo said the village was flooded last year and the year before.

Nederlo said that as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, about 50 roads in Vernon County were closed and there will probably more if rain hits the area again this afternoon, as forecasters predict.

Dams near Nashville, Obel, and Oakdale Avenues are compromised and roads are covered with water and are continuing to worsen as rain continues to fall.

The railroad arm on 173 in Valley Junction is down and will be for an unknown period of time. Authorities say if you can avoid this area, use an alternate route.

In La Crosse County, one of the areas still reeling this morning is Shelby, where extensive flooding caused some evacuations overnight, said Keith Butler, the county’s emergency management director.

“We don’t know whether any have been able to get back yet, because Hwy. 35 to get there is closed,” Butler said at 8:15 a.m.

Other problems include road closures, with water and mud across roads, as well as a washout of railroad tracks near Goose Island south of La Crosse. That washout halted Burlington Northern trains, he said.

The BNSF Railway track in southern La Crosse County is closed and covered with water.

A relatively brief, but sky-dumping, band of rain that swept through La Crosse County in early afternoon caused flooding on Mormon Coulee Road in South La Crosse. Although vehicles still were navigating the street, water exploded in misty plumes as the overworked sewer system pushed back against the flow.

That downpour dealt a momentary setback to Burlington Northern crews who were striving to rebuild an area of track west of Hwy. 35 and north of Stoddard. A steady procession of dump trucks delivered sand and boulders to the scene, where a bucket loader was positioning the materials.

All trails in the bluffland area, including Lower and Upper Hixon, Mathy Quarry and the Haas/Juniper Partners tract will be closed until further notice due to rain and flooding, according to the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department.

In Monroe County, high winds caused damage overnight.

In addition, authorities are reporting that rising floodwaters have closed Hwy. 131 between Ontario and Rockton.

In Vernon County, about 40 road closures were reported due to flooding. You'll find a list at the bottom of this story.

Readstown Village Clerk Susan Mueller said the village is under a “stage and be ready” alert.

In a phone interview about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mueller said Tourist Park is under water and the water was not yet over the Charles Street Bridge.

“The water seems to be rising close to 3 feet per hour,” she said.

Mueller said village officials are telling residents to be prepared and “don’t panic. There are too many things happening upriver and we don’t know what will happen.”

Mueller said the flooding this time is different, because there seems to be more water than normal coming from the West Fork of the Kickapoo River and the water coming from the Kickapoo River is normal.

Mueller said the Public Works employees were able to shut off electricity at Tourist Park, pull out the baseball equipment, and remove freezers and refrigerators from the shelter.

“We took a lot of preventative action,” she said.

Mueller said the Village Hall is ready to provide shelter for people if they need a place to stay and people can also come to Peace Lutheran Church.

Mueller said they had an emergency management meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and sandbags are available for filling at the old school lot in Readstown. People should bring a shovel, and according to the village’s website, residents can get the sandbags at any time. If anyone has concerns, they may call the village office at 608-629-5627.

“I feel everybody is more prepared and ready to take action,” Mueller said. “There’s a level of confidence…. (Just) be ready and don’t panic.”

Mueller said the annual Labor Day celebration set for this weekend has not yet been officially canceled.

The storm also left power outages behind throughout the region.

At 9:30 a.m., Xcel Energy listed 33 outages in the La Crosse area affecting more than 2,200 customers, including two areas in downtown La Crosse affecting 187 customers.

By 2:30 p.m., immediate La Crosse area outages numbered eight, affecting 305 customers. Nine outages in and near Coon Valley affected 445 customers, two in and around Onalaska impacted 34 customers and eight near Sparta affected 23.

For information about Xcel Energy outages, click here. For information from Vernon Electric Cooperative, click here.

In Monroe County, Sheriff Scott Perkins said evacuation centers have been set up.

Residents in the Leon area urged to seek shelter at the Cotter Pin. Barney Center is working with the Red Cross to set up sheltering.

Perkins urged private well owners who have been flooded to assume that water is contaminated and avoid drinking or bathing in it. He said residents should wait until floodwaters have receded and take a sample. Kits can be obtained from the health department.

Anyone with gardens that are flooded or water-damaged should consider the food and plants to be contaminated and should not be consumed, he said.

He also said municipal water supply should be ran for at least five minutes before using for drinking or for food preparation.

Sandbags for use as well as a sand pile can be obtained near the animal shelter located in Sparta. You’re urged to bring your own shovels.

High water has caused some problems in southeast Minnesota, too.

At 3:30 a.m. today, the intersection of Hwys. 44 and 16 was closed in Hokah. But as water receded, the intersection was reopened, emergency services manager Olivia Niday said.

The overnight storms largely missed Madison, which is still recovering from last week's record storm and flooding.

In Minnesota, powerful winds flattened a hangar that was under construction at the Red Wing Airport, pulled the roofs off two other hangars and damaged two planes, according to The Associated Press.

In Goodhue County, sheriff's officials say a grain bin was blown across a highway, a shed destroyed and trees were damaged. Patrol Commander Paul Gielau also said there was damage in the city of Red Wing.

In the Twin Cities Monday night, rides and free stages at the Minnesota State Fair were evacuated as severe storms rolled through the metro. Fair spokeswoman Danielle Dullinger says people were told to seek safety at one of five severe weather shelters on the fairgrounds.

The National Weather Service at La Crosse reports more severe storms are possible late this afternoon. Click here for a look at the current weather radar.

Rainfall totals in the La Crosse area

Early reports of rainfall for the past 24 hours, courtesy of the National Weather Service office in La Crosse.

City Inches of rainfall
East La Crosse 5.8
Southeast La Crosse 5.5
South La Crosse 5.15
Barre Mills 5.88
Bangor 4
West Salem 3.64
Onalaska 3.2
La Crosse Regional Airport 3.13
Holmen 0.97
Stoddard 7.42
St. Joseph 5.84
Cashton 7.25
Northeast Sparta 2.24
Westby 9.98
Viroqua 4.5
East Viroqua 4.53
Northwest Viroqua 3.55
Hillsboro 7
Genoa Dam 4.53
Readstown 2.27
Viola 1.78
Ontario 1.22
Spring Grove, Minn. 6.5
Caledonia, Minn. 4.8
Houston, Minn. 3.89
Mabel, Minn. 5.53
Lanesboro, Minn. 4.72
Spring Grove, Minn. 6.5
Eitzen, Minn. 5.66

Road closures in the La Crosse area

Here's a list of road closures due to flooding at of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5
Road Name Town/City Problem Notes Date Last Checked
CEDAR VALLEY RD BERGEN ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER ROADWAY 08/27/18
HILLTOP RD BERGEN ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER ROADWAY 08/27/18
KREIBICH LN BERGEN ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER ROADWAY 08/27/18
STATE ROAD 162 BERGEN ROAD CLOSURE WATER & MUD OVER ROAD 08/27/18
COUNTY ROAD P BERGEN ROAD CLOSURE CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS FROM HIGHWAY 27 08/27/18
COUNTY ROAD P/SNOWFLAKE CURVE BERGEN ROAD CLOSURE ROAD WASHED OUT 08/27/18
COUNTY ROAD PC CHASEBURG ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER ROADWAY 08/27/18
SMITH RD CHRISTIANA ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER ROADWAY 08/27/18
TRI STATE RD CHRISTIANA ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER ROADWAY 08/27/18
COUNTY ROAD P/PERKINS HILL CHRISTIANA ROAD CLOSURE WASHED OUT 08/27/18
COUNTY ROAD B/SVEUM RIDGE RD CHRISTIANA ROAD CLOSURE SINK HOLE IN THE NORTHBOUND LANE 08/27/18
STATE HIGHWAY 162/NORTH OF COON VALLEY CHRISTIANA ROAD CLOSURE WATER ACROSS ROADWAY 08/27/18
COUNTY ROAD F- MT TABOR CLINTON ROAD CLOSURE WASHED OUT 08/27/18
COUNTY ROAD F/CASS VALLEY RD COON ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER ROADWAY 08/27/18
COUNTY ROAD JJ COON ROAD CLOSURE BRIDGE COMPROMISED - CLOSED JUST OFF USH 14 07/26/18
COUNTY ROAD S COON ROAD CLOSURE BETWEEN HWY 82 & DEAVER RD-BRIDGE REPLACMENT 07/30/18
COUNTY ROAD S & AMES HILL RD COON ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER THE ROADWAY 08/27/18
COUNTY ROAD X COON VALLEY ROAD CLOSURE WASHED OUT 08/27/18
COUNTY ROAD Y @ RUNGE HOLLOW FOREST ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER ROADWAY 08/27/18
COUNTY ROAD Z/ZZ FRANKLIN ROAD CLOSURE BRIDGE OUT 08/27/18
GARDEN/SOUTH (33/131) FRANKLIN ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER ROADWAY 08/27/18
GILBERTSON/TRISTATE/NUSTAD GENOA ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER ROADWAY 08/27/18
HENRYS LN GENOA ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER THE ROADWAY 08/27/18
KOLL RD GENOA ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER THE ROAD 08/27/18
KUEHN RD GENOA ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER THE ROADWAY 08/27/18
NEWTON RD GENOA ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER THE ROADWAY 08/27/18
SAUGSTAD/KOLBO HAMBURG ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER ROADWAY 08/27/18
SEASBRANCH RD/PRAIRIE EDGE HILLSBORO ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER ROADWAY 08/27/18
SOUTH CREEK RD JEFFERSON ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER THE ROAD 08/27/18
SPRINGVILLE RD LIBERTY ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER ROADWAY 08/27/18
STATE HIGHWAY 131 ROCKTON TO ONTARIO LIBERTY ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER THE ROADWAY 08/27/18
STATE HIGHWAY 131/DOWNING RD MONROE/VERNON LINE ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER ROADWAY 08/27/18
STATE HIGHWAY 35 ONTARIO ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER THE ROADWAY 08/27/18
STATE HIGHWAY 35 S OF STODDARD STARK ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER THE ROADWAY 08/27/18
STATE HIGHWAY 56 @ LIBERTY VIROQUA ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER THE ROADWAY 08/27/18
TAINTER RD VIROQUA ROAD CLOSURE WASHED OUT - CLOSED FOR AT LEAST 2 MONTHS 07/26/18
TUNNELVILLE RD VIROQUA ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER ROADWAY 08/27/18
US HIGHWAY 14/CORNELL LN VIROQUA ROAD CLOSURE TREE DOWN ACROSS ROADWAY/MUDSLIDE 08/27/18
US HIGHWAY 14/STATE HIGHWAY 162 WEBSTER ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER COON VALLEY BRIDGE 08/27/18
WILLENBURG RD WESTBY ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER THE ROADWAY 08/27/18
STATE HIGHWAY 35 S OF STODDARD BERGEN ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER THE ROADWAY 08/27/18
COUNTY ROAD S WHITESTOWN ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER. BETWEEN HWY 131 AND LIBERTY 08/28/18
CORNELL LN COON ROAD CLOSURE WASH OUT 08/28/18
HELGESON RD JEFFERSON ROAD CLOSURE WASH OUT 08/28/18
STATE HIGHWAY 82 W OF HIGHWAY 131 LAFARGE ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER THE ROADWAY 08/28//18
STATE HIGHWAY 131 NORTH OF LAFARGE LAFARGE ROAD CLOSURE WATER OVER THE ROADWAY 08/28/18
SophiaBelle

My God you people are rude. How about we show a little compassion for the people who have been hurt and who have sustained damages that I cannot image, nor want to. Yes, the torrential rains are sad signs of climate change, but go ahead and tell that to the farmer whose land is flooded and perhaps lost his crops or cattle. How about you donate some clothes and blankets instead of bitter words and barbs.

Buena Vista

Right on, SophiaBelle. The people of Western Wisconsin and the La Crosse area in general are rude and very stupid. I can't wait to get to Chicago again.

JFK Too

Mr. Duncan, a suggestion:

Turn off Fox News every now and then and watch some nature programming. It will amaze you, and let you know just how fragile this planet is, even if man was not here. It teeters on the brink of destruction daily from the basic principles of how life is sustained by oxygen and carbon. We are one meteor strike away from all life as we know it gone in an instant. Some may call it “The Rapture”......some The Apocalypse....some The End Of Days, in the end I don’t care what it’s called because I will be dead!!!

Tommy Duncan

So your deep knowledge of physical science is drawn from watching TV and visiting the poo slinging gorillas at the zoo?

JFK Too

Tornadoes and hurricanes....really Mr. Science? Those are weather events. Climate change incorporates weather RESULTING from damage done to our planet, man-made or otherwise.

JFK Too

Yes, you know, like the republicans and their president do.......with respect and consideration for their fellow man and nature.

Give me a break. When I want to hear a lecture on manners, I’ll go visit a poo slinging gorilla in a zoo!!!!

GrandpaS

Record wildfires. Record draughts. Record floods, including America's east coast and Madison, Wisconsin and our area right here just in the last couple weeks. Record numbers of high temperature records. Guess what, folks? There's something going on. It's called climate change. And people with non-absorbent concrete heads, starting with the president of the United States and going down from there, refuse to accept scientifically-proven world wide details and work to save the coal industry instead of trying to minimize the negative affects of harmful gases and other damaging factors for our entire planet. It has become disgusting. How long will these people hang on to their incorrect, ignorant and dangerous beliefs? We need to fix this, folks, not ignore it. You need to accept scientific reality, not the oil industry's science fiction. You really do.

Report Add Reply
Tommy Duncan

You conveniently forgot to mention that 2018 has been a slow year for tornadoes and hurricanes, which were supposed to be the surest sign of climate change. You forgot to mention that the California wild fires are largely the result of California's forestry regulations which allow dry underbrush and timber to accumulate as "fuel". And, of course, you also confuse "weather" with "climate".

Feel free to express your opinions without name calling.

k

Totally agree!!!!

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

