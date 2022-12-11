 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse area divorces

The following divorces were granted in La Crosse County:

  • Amanda Urmy, Davenport, Iowa, and Phillip Urmy, Bettendorf, Iowa
  • Troy Hanson, Mindoro, from Alia Hanson, Eau Claire
  • Uriah Halvorson and Jordan Halvorson, both of Holmen
  • Scott Clark, Onalaska, and Gwendolyn Petrillo, La Crescent
  • Ashley McAnany, Sparta, from Wayne McAnany, La Crosse
  • Christopher Anderson and Rena Anderson, both of Holmen
  • David Greve, Onalaska, from Nicole Greve, La Crosse
  • Jennifer Amann from Peter Amann, both of La Crosse
  • Kimberly Phillips from Scott Phillips, both of Holmen
  • Amanda Martell, La Crosse,f rom Andrew Martell, Onalaska
  • Isaac Jimenez, La Crosse, and Jennifer Solberg, Holmen
  • Jessica Kendhammer from Brandon Kendhammer, both of Bangor
  • Janna Yahnke, La Crosse, from Daniel Yahnke, Galesville
  • Elizabeth Kannel and Nicholas Kannel, both of Onalaska
  • Suzanna Barnhart, Holmen, and Nathan Barnhart, La Crosse
  • Mercedes Kirschbaum, Holmen, and Michael Kirschbaum, La Crosse
  • Marissa Miller from Benjamin Olson, both of La Crosse
  • Alder Yu and Taylor Yu, both of La Crosse
  • Alexandra Viner from Kyle Viner, both of La Crosse
  • Tricia Viner and James Viner, both of La Crosse
  • Rebecca McConnaughey from Thomas McConnaughey, both of La Crosse
  • Bryan Hove from Ashley Hove, both of Holmen
  • Nichole Kimpton, La Crosse, from Dennis Bruce, Glauberg, Del.
  • Angela Leonhardt from Waylon Leonhardt, both of La Crosse
  • Sara Conway and Donald Conway, both of Onalaska
  • Erich Fredricks, La Crosse, and Amy Fredricks, Holmen
  • Kasey Doll Larson, Glendale, Ariz., and Jesse Larson, Stoddard

