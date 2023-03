The following divorces were granted in La Crosse County:

Rachel Hanson of West Salem from Joshua Hanson of Caledonia, Minn.

Anne Xiong from Tou Xiong, both of La Crosse.

Quinn Walraven of La Crescent from Lee Walraven of Onalaska.

Conner Kerska of Naples, Fla., and Samantha Kerska of West Salem.

Daniel Hornbeck of Viroqua from Shayna Hornbeck of La Crosse.

Dana Zabel of Bangor from Joseph Zabel of La Crosse.

Courtney Repinski from Ryan Repinski, both of La Crosse.

Ann Sandstrom and William Sandstrom, both of Onalaska.

Briar Kjos of La Crosse from Cassandra Kjos of Goose Creek.

John Clark of La Crosse and Ann Bissen-Clark of Neillsville.

Amanda Meier of Trempealeau from Matthew Meier of West Salem.

Collin Schrader of Cashton and Kassandra Schrader of La Crosse.

Amanda Luedtke of La Crosse and James Warsinske of Holmen.

Hannah Pasch-VanderHorst of Holmen and Jarod VanderHorst of West Salem.

Renee Foley of Viroqua and Tyler Foley of La Crosse.

Maria Welti of Onalaska from Jacob Welti of Holmen.

Hannah Donelson of Holmen and John Donelson of Waterloo, Iowa.

Tegan Kleparski from Jonathan Staats, both of La Crosse.

Dorothy Hart and Victor Hart of Rochester, Minn.

Ashley Holthaus from Blake Holthaus, both of Holmen.