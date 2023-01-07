 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse area divorces

The following divorces were granted in La Crosse County:

Latisha Madison of La Crosse from Christian Kirk.

Michael Thompson of Coon Valley from Maureen O’Brien-Thompson of La Crosse.

John Opitz of La Crosse from Teresa Opitz of Holmen.

Amy Lemke from Jared Lemke, both of La Crosse.

Sharon Copper and Michael Copper, both of La Crosse.

John Broughton from Roberta Broughton, both of West Salem.

