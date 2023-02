The following divorces were granted in La Crosse County:

Jennifer Duncanson from Daniel Duncanson, both of La Crosse.

Richard Simonis from Crystal Simonis, both of La Crosse.

John Schiefelbein of Onalaska and Heidi Schiefelbein of Bangor.

Eldar Alekperov of Holmen from Kianna Alekperov of La Crosse.

Jami Foster of La Crosse and Michael Foster of Eagan, Minn.

Brandy Kavanagh of La Crosse from Todd Kavanagh of Pecos, Texas.

Jenifer Jackson from Steven Jackson, both of Onalaska.