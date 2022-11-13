 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse area divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Alexis Johnson, Onalaska, and Gabriel Wegner, West Salem

Tony Wenger from Brandy Rose-Wenger, both of Holmen

Dena O’Keefe from Timothy O’Keefe both of La Crosse

Judith Vessell from Shannon Vessell, both of La Crosse

Elizabeth Leitzke, La Crosse, and Tyler Leitzke, Onalaska

Bradiann Burch from Jacob Burch, both of La Crosse

Anita Wood and David Wood, both of La Crosse

Rachel Vilim, La Crosse, and Kevin Vilim, Onalaska

Amber Bjorge, Neenah, and Holly Bjorge, Holmen

