La Crosse area divorces

The following divorces were granted in La Crosse County:

Terri Foley from Adam Foley, both of La Crosse.

Scott Kaiser of West Salem from Amber Kaiser of Madison.

Cory Rundle of La Crosse and Jaymie Rundle of Holmen.

Lindzy Whitehead of Black River Falls from Kenneth Whitehead of Elizabeth City, N.C.

Kiana Baker from Kyle Baker, both of Onalaska.

