The following divorces were granted in La Crosse County:

Janice Schneider and James Schneider, both of Weslaco, Texas.

Spencer Griffin of Onalaska and Christina Griffin of Holmen.

Monica Weinberger from Jared Weinberger, both of Onalaska.

Kevin Christ of Onalaska from Cheyleen Christ of Wilmington, N.C.

Jacob Stetzer from Megan Stetzer, both of West Salem.

Brittany Sandvick of De Soto and Kasey Sandvick of Cedar Park, Texas.