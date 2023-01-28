La Crosse area divorces

The following divorces were granted in La Crosse County:

Gareth Ferguson of Holmen and Kristin Ferguson of La Crosse.

Thomas Harter and Lisa Harter, both of Onalaska.

Kimberly Wing of La Crosse and Jeffrey Wing of La Crescent.

Andrew Mills of Onalaska and Linzi Mills of La Crosse.

Brenda Michalek of West Salem from William Michalek of Appleton.

Sarah Starch from Martin Starch, both of La Crosse.

Libby Lachman of West Salem and Steven Lachman of Onalaska.

Joanna Salis of Onalaska and Alan Salis of Holmen.

