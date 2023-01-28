 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

La Crosse area divorces

  • 0

The following divorces were granted in La Crosse County:

Gareth Ferguson of Holmen and Kristin Ferguson of La Crosse.

Thomas Harter and Lisa Harter, both of Onalaska.

Kimberly Wing of La Crosse and Jeffrey Wing of La Crescent.

Andrew Mills of Onalaska and Linzi Mills of La Crosse.

Brenda Michalek of West Salem from William Michalek of Appleton.

Sarah Starch from Martin Starch, both of La Crosse.

Libby Lachman of West Salem and Steven Lachman of Onalaska.

Joanna Salis of Onalaska and Alan Salis of Holmen.

January is unofficially known as National Breakup Month, with the first Monday of the month known as “Divorce Day.” So what is with all the heartbreak?

During a Tuesday appearance on The Jason Lee Show, the Up rapper discussed reconciling with her husband Offset after she filed for divorce in September 2020.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News