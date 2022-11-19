La Crosse area divorces

The following divorces were granted in La Crosse County:

Janet Tepper of Onalaska and Matthew Tepper of Holmen.

Melissa Ledesma from Anthony Ledesma, both of Holmen.

Allison Steers and Nathan Steers, both of Onalaska.

Keaton Sanders and Ashley Pierce-Sanders, both of La Crosse.

Dereka Guzy of West Salem and Alexander Guzy of La Crosse.

Janice Myers from Christopher Myers, both of Onalaska.

Robert Neberman from LenaNeberman, both of La Crosse.

Christani Moore of La Crosse from Sean Moore of Redgranite, Wis.