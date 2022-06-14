La Crosse area entrants compete in state pageants

OSHKOSH -- Among the 22 statewide women competing this week in the 2022 Miss Wisconsin pageant are three women with local connections.

Meanwhile, two teenagers from La Crosse County are among the 17 participants in the 17th annual Miss Wisconsin's Outstanding Teen pageant also held in Oshkosh.

The Miss Wisconsin pageant local entrants are:

Miss La Crosse-Oktoberfest is Madeline (Maddie) Kay Adickes, 24, of Onalaska, the daughter of Sue Adickes. She won her title on Sept. 11 and will perform a piano and vocal number "You Will Be Found" from the Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen in the state pageant talent competition. Her social impact initiative is "B4 Stage 4 Campaign."

In 2019, while competing as Miss Onalaska, she was named state first runner-up. She was recently a nursing student at Viterbo University.

Competing as Miss Onalaska is Ava Krause, 20, of Onalaska, who won the local city title on Oct. 16. Her social impact initiative: Aspiring Inclusive DREAMS, and she will sing "One Moment in Time" by Whitney Houston.

The first-time state entrant is a graduate of La Crosse Central High School and currently attends UW-La Crosse.

Aiming for the state crown on her second attempt is the current Miss South Central Jordenne Demiree Butler, 23, of Onalaska. She won the state open contest in Beloit on Jan. 8.

The 2017 Onalaska High School alumna who graduated from Viterbo University in December 2020 is the daughter of daughter of Christopher and Kimberly Butler. "Building Resilience for Healthy Futures" is Butler's platform issue and she will perform a jazz dance to "I Am What I Am" from the famed 1983 musical "La Cage Aux Folles". She was named as state first runner-up last year as Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest.

The Miss Wisconsin Outstanding Teen pageant local entrants are:

Miss Onalaska's Outstanding Teen, Trinity Horstman, 17, of Onalaska, the daughter of Mandi and Travis John Horstman. The tap dancer won her city title on Oct. 16. Last year, she competed as the appointed Miss Whispering Pines Teen but didn't place in Oshkosh. Her older sister, Savannah Grace Horstman, reigned as Miss Wisconsin's Outstanding Teen in 2019-2021.

Miss West Salem's Outstanding Teen is Hannah Reischl, 16, of West Salem who was appointed her title after the vocalist was first runner-up to Horstman in the Onalaska Teen pageant last October. The incoming high school junior will speak about "Arts for All Abilities" as her social impact initiative. She is the daughter of Robert A. Reischl and Lori Hlinak.

The state preliminary competitions, with the group of 22 divided into two alternating groups, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Alberta Kimball Civic Auditorium at Oshkosh West High School. The finale crowning program will be at 4 pm Saturday.

The Miss Wisconsin's Outstanding Teen competition will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

.

