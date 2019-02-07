The La Crosse area remains under a winter storm warming till midnight, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service predicts the intermittent freezing rain of the past 15 hours will switch to snow that will blanket the region with 3 to 7 inches.
Then it's the deep freeze, with an overnight low of minus-four degrees, and a daytime high of 5 degrees under sunny skies on Friday, followed by an overnight low of minus-14 degrees Saturday morning.
We get a reprieve during the weekend, with highs in the upper teens to low 20s.
Alma Center-Humbird-Merrillan, Alma, Arcadia, Bangor, Black River Falls, Cochrane-Fountain City, Cashton, De Soto, Independence, Kickapoo, La Farge, Luther, Melrose-Mindoro, New Lisbon, North Crawford, Prairie du Chien, Royall, Seneca, Sparta, Tomah, Viroqua, West Salem, Westby and Whitehall schools in Wisconsin; Caledonia, Houston, Lewiston-Altura, Rushford-Peterson, Spring Grove and Winona in Minnesota; and Allamakee Community Schools in Iowa all called off classes today.
