Local experts warned against flushing prescription drugs down the toilet in the wake of advice from Harvard Health Letter published Wednesday in the La Crosse Tribune.
The syndicated article said that few medications “have specific instructions to immediately flush down the toilet when no longer needed and a take-back option is not readily available.”
While a few drugs are toilet-approved under rare instances, according to the Food and Drug Administration, flushing is a last resort to keep those medications out of the wrong hands, said Eric Bashaw, director of environmental compliance at Gundersen Health System.
Flushing only applies to deadly opiates and a subset of drugs that break down to an inactive form when they go through wastewater treatment, Bashaw said. For this reason, people living in the country who have septic systems should not flush these medicines.
And you should only flush when there’s a strong risk that someone will swallow or steal these dangerous pills, he said.
Furthermore, patients can avoid situations that necessitate disposal by flushing, Bashaw said. Patients with no way of taking their drugs to a drug drop-off spot and anticipate their drugs being abused can keep medication in a locked cabinet, request special vials that dissolve medication into an unusable form, or return extra pills through a drug mail-back program.
As a guideline, Gundersen has a no-flushing policy so that people don’t have to remember which medicines can be flushed, Bashaw said.
A cocktail of pharmaceutical compounds has been found in treated wastewater from large city wastewater treatment plants across the country, according to the EPA. These compounds end up in the environment and accumulate in insects and fish.
Proper drug disposal keep medications from ending up in the Mississippi River locally, as well as other waterways.
La Crosse County police departments have drop boxes for proper disposal of medication. The La Crosse Police Department has a drop box in the lobby, Capt. Jason Melby said. The police department also has an annual Spring and Fall Drug Take Back sponsored by the state’s Department of Justice.
According to a Facebook post by La Crosse police, Wisconsin ranked third largest in its collection of unused medications and other drugs in the Spring Drug Take Back Day, surpassed by only Texas and California.
Lt. Avrie Schotts said the city of La Crosse disposed of more than 240 pounds of the more than 1,000 pounds collected in La Crosse County. The Take Backs are usually scheduled in late April and late October.
