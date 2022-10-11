La Crosse Area Family YMCA receives land gift in Holmen for future expansion

The La Crosse Area Family YMCA’s Board of Trustees and Board of Directors have announced a gift of six acres of land in Holmen, donated by Thorud Development LLC (Ben Thorud/Julie Adrianopoli), for the future development of a YMCA.

The land is on the far north end of Holmen in the McGilvray Park subdivision and is ideally located to serve not only the Holmen community, but also Trempealeau, Galesville, and surrounding areas.

Although there is not yet a set timeframe for an expansion into the Holmen community, a task force has been formed to study the opportunities.

"We are very grateful to Thorud Development for their generosity and vision in recognizing the need for a future YMCA facility to serve the communities north of Onalaska," Y writes in a news release. "The Thorud family are active members of the R.W. Houser Y in Onalaska and understand the important role the Y plays in improving the health and well-being of the community."

A new YMCA facility would be developed based on community needs and input, and would serve as a destination providing activities, programs, and social and recreational opportunities for people of all ages.

About the YMCA:

The YMCA delivers a wide variety of programs to more than 25,000 people annually.

It provides programs, services, and activities for people of all ages, spanning infants to seniors, and is typically open to the community from 5 am to 9 pm daily and offers 24/7 facility access.

It provides membership and program services to all. Its Flexible Pricing Program provides memberships and program scholarships for all who desire to participate regardless of ability to pay. Today, one in four of members participate at the Y through the Flexible Pricing Program.