A wintry patch of weather that included a bit of snow cover last week slowed farmers trying to get the last of their crops off Coulee Region fields.
Crop farmers are dealing this Thanksgiving with a bit of good news on the pricing side of the equation, but slight improvements this month in futures markets have been driven by the news that big crops aren’t quite as big as previously expect.
Cold and dry weather helped Wisconsin farmers do plenty of field work last week, but some areas still had slow going thanks to snow on the ground and fields not totally frozen.
The crop progress report from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending Sunday said five of seven days were suitable for field work, with light precipitation toward the end of the week.
“Muddy fields firmed considerably as the ground started to freeze, particularly in northern Wisconsin,” the report said. “However, the frost was still shallow in many areas, keeping fields treacherous for heavy machinery and fully-loaded grain wagons.”
Snow on the ground hampered combining for some farmers, and partially-frozen ground made it difficult to complete fall tillage and manure spreading in other areas, the report said.
Corn harvested for grain was 80 percent off the field, with the moisture content at 18 percent. Soybeans were 91 percent harvested, and fall tillage was 58 percent complete.
Soil moisture conditions remained on the positive side, with both subsoil and topsoil moisture rated at 99 percent adequate to surplus.
The report noted there was “some harvesting early in the week” in La Crosse County before “snow and cold arrived later in the week, shutting down or significantly slowing field work.”
“Farmers (were) struggling to keep the harvest rolling between cold and snow,” the report said of Trempealeau County, where “dryer inefficiency with these cold temperatures adds an additional insult to the cost of corn production.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says farmers are expected to harvest the largest soybean crop on record as soybean acreage topped corn acreage for the first time ever, but they’re dealing with a constricted market in which to sell the crop because of the United States’ tariff battle with China.
Despite downgrading yield expectations this month, the USDA nonetheless places the expected U.S. soybean harvest at 4.6 billion bushels, the largest ever.
Selling soybeans to China has nearly halted with the tariff dispute resulting in a growing stockpile and the lowest prices for farmers in more than a decade.
U.S. corn production is estimated at 14.6 billion bushels, the second-largest crop on record.
