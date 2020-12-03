La Crosse-area fire departments seek to keep the wreath green

Local fire departments want to keep their Christmas wreaths green during the holiday season.
First departments from the cities of La Crosse and Onalaska, the town of Campbell and La Crescent, Minnesota, have teamed up for the 10th annual "Keep the Wreath Green" fire prevention campaign. The project runs Nov. 27-Jan. 1 and aims to promote fire safety awareness during the holiday season.
Each department is displaying a large wreath that began with all green light bulbs. If any one of the communities suffers a structure fire through Jan. 1, each department removes a green bulb and replaces it with a red one.
"It's our busiest time of year for house fires," said Pat Corran, community risk educator for the La Crosse Fire Department. "This is a way to raise public awareness and encourage people to make the right decisions over the holidays."
Corran said cooking is the No. 1 cause of house fires and that cooking-related fires increase substantially over the holidays. He urged home cooks to make sure they pay attention to what's happening in the kitchen.
"People are cooking more while having friends and family over," he said. "With more people in the house, there are more distractions."
Christmas trees also present a potential fire hazard.
Support Local Journalism
"One of the big things we stress with Christmas trees is keeping them watered and away from any ignition source," he said.
Corran also recommends turning off Christmas tree lights during overnight hours and checking for frayed wires when hanging lights.
Another holiday tradition, lighted candles, can be dangerous if they're near an ignition source or placed on an unstable surface. He said all candles should be extinguished before going to bed.
Corran said the colder weather triggers potential hazards due to furnaces that aren't regularly inspected.
Through Dec. 4, two green bulbs have been replaced by red ones due to fires in La Crosse.
"We're off to a bit of a rocky start," Corran said.
Each wreath also contains one white bulb to honor firefighters who have died in the line of duty and service members who aren't able to return home for the holidays.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.