La Crosse-area fire departments seek to keep the wreath green

Local fire departments want to keep their Christmas wreaths green during the holiday season.

First departments from the cities of La Crosse and Onalaska, the town of Campbell and La Crescent, Minnesota, have teamed up for the 10th annual "Keep the Wreath Green" fire prevention campaign. The project runs Nov. 27-Jan. 1 and aims to promote fire safety awareness during the holiday season.

Each department is displaying a large wreath that began with all green light bulbs. If any one of the communities suffers a structure fire through Jan. 1, each department removes a green bulb and replaces it with a red one.

"It's our busiest time of year for house fires," said Pat Corran, community risk educator for the La Crosse Fire Department. "This is a way to raise public awareness and encourage people to make the right decisions over the holidays."

Corran said cooking is the No. 1 cause of house fires and that cooking-related fires increase substantially over the holidays. He urged home cooks to make sure they pay attention to what's happening in the kitchen.

"People are cooking more while having friends and family over," he said. "With more people in the house, there are more distractions."