La Crosse area food pantries struggling to maintain stock, taking precautions amid COVID-19

As residents of the Coulee Region rush to load up on groceries, those who rely on donations are trying to stock up as well, leaving some food pantries scrambling to keep up.
On March 19, the Salvation Army of La Crosse will be temporarily closing its food pantry and is directing clients to WAFER food pantry or The Food Basket in Onalaska, the latter which is contending with rapidly depleting shelves.
"We have had a big influx of people in need, and if it continues like today, we will be in desperate need of supplies," says Ruth Kratt, executive director of The Food Basket, which serves residents in Onalaska, Holmen, French Island, West Salem, Galesville and Trempealeau.
In an effort to ensure all receive a balanced amount of fresh and nonperishable foods, WAFER and The Food Basket will provide prepackaged boxes containing dairy, produce, meat and a shelf stable item, with The Food Basket also including a personal care item. Visitors will not be allowed to select their own items at either location.
At WAFER, clients will be asked by a volunteer to provide their account holder name, family size and an ID before receiving a box. New clients will be required to apply for assistance in person at the door and will receive a food package the same day. These stipulations will apply to the Mobile Food Pantry as well.
As the organization serves about 1,500 families a month, extra sanitation efforts at WAFER have been put in place to ensure safe handling of food and protection of staff, volunteers and clients. The Food Basket, which relies heavily on senior volunteers, is taking precautions to ensure the health of those individuals as well as community members.
The Food Basket is currently in high need of nonperishable proteins, such as canned meats and fish, as well as toilet paper. Canned vegetables are not needed. Donations may be dropped off at The Food Basket, 735 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, during regular open hours: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday; 9-11 a.m. Tuesday; 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday; and 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday.
Brad Gerdes of WAFER says while the pantry has not yet seen a large uptick in client visits, soup and dry cereal are in need. Donations can be dropped off during open hours: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 4 to 7:45 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.