La Crosse area food pantries struggling to maintain stock, taking precautions amid COVID-19

As residents of the Coulee Region rush to load up on groceries, those who rely on donations are trying to stock up as well, leaving some food pantries scrambling to keep up.

On March 19, the Salvation Army of La Crosse will be temporarily closing its food pantry and is directing clients to WAFER food pantry or The Food Basket in Onalaska, the latter which is contending with rapidly depleting shelves.

"We have had a big influx of people in need, and if it continues like today, we will be in desperate need of supplies," says Ruth Kratt, executive director of The Food Basket, which serves residents in Onalaska, Holmen, French Island, West Salem, Galesville and Trempealeau.

In an effort to ensure all receive a balanced amount of fresh and nonperishable foods, WAFER and The Food Basket will provide prepackaged boxes containing dairy, produce, meat and a shelf stable item, with The Food Basket also including a personal care item. Visitors will not be allowed to select their own items at either location.