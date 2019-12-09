La Crosse area forecast: Slippery roads today, bitterly cold temperatures tonight

Some lingering icy spots from freezing drizzle, combined with a band of snow, have created slippery roads Monday in the La Crosse area.

Classes at the Sparta School District are being let out two hours early because of wintry weather, and the Tomah and Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton school districts are dismissing classes at 1 p.m.

In addition, much colder weather will invade the area tonight into early Thursday, with the first sub-zero temperatures of the season expected in many areas.

Temperatures are expected to rise later in the week.

