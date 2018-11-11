One week has passed since four members of Chippewa Falls Girl Scout Troop 3055 lost their lives to vehicular homicide, killed while working on a community service project.
The loss of the three girls, just 9 and 10, and their 32-year-old troop leader, left Chippewa County in mourning and has devastated Scouts and families nationwide as they struggle to push through the grief and enact change.
Saturday afternoon, about 40 La Crosse area Scouts and parents joined troops across the country in a candlelight vigil to honor the victims, Jayna Kelley, 9, and Autum Helgeson, 10, both of Lake Hallie, and Haylee Hickle, 10, and her mother and troop leader Sara Jo Schneider of the town of Lafayette, and bring awareness to distracted, reckless and impaired driving.
The four were killed late Saturday morning, Nov. 3, while collecting trash along their adopted stretch of road, County Road P, which troop 3055 tends to biannually as service project. All were wearing reflective safety vests, as was 10-year-old Madalyn Zwiefelhofer, who sustained injuries to her brain, spleen and kidney and an aortic rupture after being hit by the car driven by 21-year-old Colten Treu, who was charged Tuesday with four counts of vehicular homicide and four counts of hit-and-run resulting in death.
Treu, who has a record of driving while intoxicated, told police he was inhaling chemical vapors along with his passenger when he ran off the road and struck the troop members as they worked in the ditch.
“It’s really sad and scary. It’s a very senseless accident, but it’s very real,” said Natalie Casper, leader of La Crosse Brownie troop 4656 and co-organizer of Saturday’s gathering at Cameron Park, from which participants dispersed to corners on Fourth, Fifth and King streets, holding signs and tapers. Despite overcast skies, wind and frigid temperatures in the 20s, the scouts remained dedicated to their posts and the Girl Scout mission.
“Being a Girl Scout means to help serve our country and be part of the community and Scout family,” said Lydia Voss, 14, a cadette. “All Girl Scouts are sisters, so it makes me feel like we are helping remember them. I hope people recognize what we’re doing today and help remember them, too.”
The Girl Scout Pledge calls to honor God, and Casper led the group in prayer before leading a moment of silence.
“With you today, those that we’ve lost are more alive today than they ever were here. ... You brought to our attention their hearts and their bravery,” Casper prayed.
The tragedy spurred difficult discussions for troop leaders and parents, some of who wrestle with anger while still encouraging forgiveness. Casper’s 7-year-old daughter, Olivia Ruth, told her mother “I don’t want to get killed helping my community” when she learned of the incident. Olivia held a sign reminding drivers not to talk, text or play games on their phones and to watch out for pedestrians and children.
Casper, who encourages her daughter to remember the kindness and selfless efforts of the victims, reminded vigil attendees that the best way to honor their memories was through continued service and encouraged them to participate in a sock drive for New Horizons, the Warming Center and Salvation Army.
The Girl Scouts’ presence brought solemn nods from passerby and words of encouragement. A police officer briefly pulled over, telling a cluster of Scouts he is a native of Chippewa Falls and thanked them for the vigil, saying he was in need of some healing.
Sue Adams, leader of troop 4046, which includes Scouts in first grade through high school sophomores, says the heartbreaking incident brought back painful memories of the sudden death of one their own troop members a few years ago. She has stressed safety and awareness of their surroundings with her Scouts, and while the troop will not be deterred from volunteering in the community, “We’ll choose carefully” when considering future service projects, Adams said.
For many, it is difficult to reconcile that the victims’ diligence to safety was, in this incident, futile.
“They were wearing vests — I don’t think they could have prevented it,” Voss said. “People should just pay attention while they are driving. ... It could have been any of us.”
