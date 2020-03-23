La Crosse area golf courses grapple with COVID-19

Drugan's Castle Mound Golf Course opened for the season Monday with measures in place to protect the public health amid the COVID-19 pandemic. No ball washers. No rakes in the bunkers. Pieces of tape 6 feet apart at the front desk.
But Monday could very well be the last day the course is open for the foreseeable future, as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday that all nonessential businesses will be ordered to close Tuesday to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Keegan Drugan, the manager at Drugan's Castle Mound, said the course had been preparing to operate with a few restrictions in place after Evers first began to limit gatherings.
"This morning, I spent like an hour. I sanitized the whole room," Drugan said. "I've never cleaned so hard in my life."
The course operated Monday with a number of changes in place. The cups were out of holes so that people wouldn't reach down into them. All sandwiches were individually wrapped, and bar services were to-go only. The course also didn't require golfers to share a cart.
"We're kind of saying, 'If you rode in your car together here, we think you can ride a golf cart together.' But we understand if you want your own cart. We're letting everyone take their own separate cart," Drugan said.
Drugan, who said the restaurant at Drugan's Castle Mound has already taken a hit from having to be carry-out only, said he would understand closing for the public health but would be disappointed nonetheless.
"I don't think it makes sense to shut down golf courses," Drugan said. "I'd say that's a pretty safe outdoor hobby. There's very minimal contact going on."
"If they shut it down for a week, it sucks," he added. "If they shut us down for two months, it sucks more. If they shut us down for one day, still sucks. We're losing money either way. But it's also helping the public safety, which I suppose is the most important thing right now."
The Ettrick Golf Club was also open Monday with a number of similar safety measures in place, but Layne Anderson, the course's manager, declined to comment.
