La Crosse area golf courses grapple with COVID-19

La Crosse Parks Department cautions visitors

The La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department has cautioned all its visitors to be careful while using its facilities.

While parks remain open during Gov. Tony Evers's Safer at Home order, the department recommends following the CDC's guidelines carefully.

That means using the appropriate 6-feet distancing with others visiting the parks, and using facilities with care, such as shelters, playgrounds and bathrooms.

The department said while these facilities aren't banned from use, practicing good hygiene while using them is essential, noting that the COVID-19 coronavirus can live on a surface for up to three days.