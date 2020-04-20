La Crosse area groups call for task force to create plan to reopen state

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two La Crosse area development groups called on Gov. Tony Evers''s administration Monday morning to form a task force to prepare the state to reopen on May 26.

Later in the day, the governor unveiled his Badger Bounce Back.

"I am pleased to see that the governor will be putting WEDC Secretary Miss Hughes in charge of preparing businesses for re-opening, including having a multi-sector taskforce to advise on dialing economy back up," 7 Rivers Alliance CEO Chris Hardie said. "Getting businesses engaged early to prepare will help in the efforts to get businesses open again."

7 Rivers Alliance and the La Crosse Area Development Corp. co-penned the statement that called for creation of a committee that would ease the state into reopening in six weeks that would be both mindful of the economy and health of the public.

"Everyone recognizes that reopening Wisconsin is not as simple as flipping a switch," according to the statement, noting that there are "unmet needs" at state and local levels like PPE and test shortages.

"That means there is a great deal of work to be done in advance of May 26 to determine what guidelines will be in place to reopen safely," read the statement.