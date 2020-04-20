La Crosse area groups call for task force to create plan to reopen state

Two La Crosse area development groups called on Gov. Tony Evers''s administration Monday morning to form a task force to prepare the state to reopen on May 26.
Later in the day, the governor unveiled his Badger Bounce Back.
"I am pleased to see that the governor will be putting WEDC Secretary Miss Hughes in charge of preparing businesses for re-opening, including having a multi-sector taskforce to advise on dialing economy back up," 7 Rivers Alliance CEO Chris Hardie said. "Getting businesses engaged early to prepare will help in the efforts to get businesses open again."
7 Rivers Alliance and the La Crosse Area Development Corp. co-penned the statement that called for creation of a committee that would ease the state into reopening in six weeks that would be both mindful of the economy and health of the public.
"Everyone recognizes that reopening Wisconsin is not as simple as flipping a switch," according to the statement, noting that there are "unmet needs" at state and local levels like PPE and test shortages.
"That means there is a great deal of work to be done in advance of May 26 to determine what guidelines will be in place to reopen safely," read the statement.
The groups suggested gathering members from several different industries to create a "pandemic advisory committee," including members from sectors such as agriculture, local officials, manufacturing, health care, hospitality, tourism, food and beverage, education and small businesses, as well as public health officials.
"Creating a plan will determine if we are able to reopen sooner than May 26," the groups said in the statement.
The two leadership and development groups also wrote that they've heard from business owners who are frustrated by the process, and suggested the committee would be an opportunity to give them a seat at the table.
"Our business community is eager to remain a supporter of staying safe," they said, "but is even more eager to serve their customers, employees and our communities."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.