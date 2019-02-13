Some people have compared the Republicans and Democrats in Madison at this point in the legislative session as boxers circling in the ring, sizing each other up. State Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, has a different analogy in mind.
“I always tell people we are in an arranged marriage, where the two parties, we need each other, … we need to work together to be effective,” Shilling said. “We’re kind of in this interesting dynamic right now.”
State Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, sees it a little differently: “Lately, it seems more like a shotgun marriage,” where the two parties are forced to work together.
Shilling, Doyle and state Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, all shared insights Monday with members of the La Crosse County Board at the board’s monthly planning and policy meeting. All three of the state lawmakers have served on the county board, and Doyle, who chaired the board for a time, still has a seat on the board.
As Democrats, the three are still in the minority party in their respective houses, but with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers emphasizing that he wants to see bipartisan bills coming to his desk to be signed, there’s a sense that they can be more a part of the legislative process than they have gotten to be during the past eight years when Walker was in power and the Republicans ruled the House and Senate.
“I think there’s a feeling at the Capitol where some people are catching on that we have to work together,” Billings said.
Fighting opioid addiction, increasing the state’s investment in transportation infrastructure, beefing up groundwater protection to ensure safe drinking water for rural residents and increasing funding for child protective services are among the issues mentioned by the legislators where there are good prospects for working together toward solutions.
Transportation funding has been a divisive issue in past sessions among the Republicans alone, but Shilling said she has the sense that GOP lawmakers are going to try to avoid fighting about road funding this session.
It seems, according to Doyle and Shilling, that there is Republican unity in opposing legislation that would enable La Crosse County to establish a special 0.5 percent sales tax called a premier resort area tax that would raise an estimated $6.5 million per year that could be used for county and municipal road improvements.
Voters have twice approved advisory referendums in favor of instituting the sales tax for roads, most recently in November when about two-thirds of the voters supported it. But the legislation is a necessary step toward making the tax happen, and the chairs of the committees where the bills would need to be heard have indicated they’re still not inclined to give the bills a hearing.
“It’s an uphill battle with the legislative makeup right now,” Shilling said. “It’s still on our radar, and we need to keep working on it.”
After Evers was elected, he made himself available to meet with individually with lawmakers, who could bring along a staff member to the meeting. Doyle said instead of bringing a staff member, he brought Jason Witt, La Crosse County’s human services director and one of the leaders statewide in the effort to get the state to provide the necessary funding to meet child protective services needs.
Counties across Wisconsin have been overwhelmed by the explosion of opioid and meth addiction, with a tripling of children taken into custody, an increase of 654 percent in the cases referred to child protective services, a doubling of out-of-home care costs and CPS workers carrying caseloads much higher than national standards.
The financial burden of the increase in child protective service cases has fallen largely on counties. For fiscal year 2016, counties were supposed to pay $6.8 million for CPS under the arrangement with the state to take care of those services, but in reality counties paid $117.9 million, 1,634 percent more than they were supposed to, according to a report by a task force spearheaded by Witt.
The Wisconsin Counties Association is asking the state to increase funding for CPS by $30 million, and Doyle brought Witt to his meeting with Evers to help bolster that case. “Jason had a great discussion with the governor, and I was a very good listener,” Doyle said. “It was just really powerful.”
Doyle said the governor’s staff has indicated that the $30 million CPS funding increase will be in Evers’s budget. “There’s something to be said about having a governor that comes out of the kids arena,” Doyle said. “We’re at least talking about these issues.”
Being in the governor’s budget doesn’t guarantee that the money will be there, though. Billings said the Republicans have indicated they might not even use Evers’s budget as a starting point, instead taking the existing spending plan approved by Walker and going from there.
Both parties have talked about passing a middle-class tax cut, with divergent methods of paying for it. County board member Kevin Hoyer asked Doyle how the state could be looking at a tax cut when there are deficiencies in funding to handle myriad pressing issues.
As far as Doyle was concerned, Hoyer hit the nail on the head. “That’s exactly the problem,” Doyle said. “If we simply say we’re going to lead with a middle class tax cut and see what’s left over … I don’t think that’s responsible budgeting. This (tax cut idea) just doesn’t make sense to me. It’s really short sighted and it’s piecemealing and I don’t like it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.