La Crosse area legislators will host a town hall to discuss the potential Medicaid expansion 5:30-7 p.m. April 30 at McIntosh Library, 205 Rock Ave. S., Viroqua.
Sen. Jennifer Shilling, Rep. Jill Billings and Rep. Steve Doyle will share information on the expansion and answer questions.
The Democrats say the expansion would allow the state to provide affordable, quality health care coverage to 82,000 Wisconsinites while saving the state $324 million over two years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.