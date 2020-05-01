La Crosse area libraries expand services

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The La Crosse County Library and La Crosse Public Library have both expanded services this week as they slowly open up after closing due to COVID-19.

The La Crosse County Library has opened book drops at all five locations, in addition to launching pick-up service last week.

People can drop off items at Campbell, Bangor, Holmen, Onalaska and West Salem. Items will be quarantined for two weeks and there will be no late fees at this time.

Patrons with existing holds are being called to arrange pick-up times at their local location. and regional delivery services have started with a limited capacity.

The La Crosse Public Library, which last week began accepting items through curbside pick-up, began Friday to deliver items the same way.

Requests for items can be placed online or by phone during regular business hours.

The library warns that due to the high volume of requests and need to quarantine items that were recently returned, there will be longer delays than normal, especially for items coming from other locations in the Winding Rivers Library System.