La Crosse area library patrons can begin using county, city services again
From the Here's our latest reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic in La Crosse and beyond series

Library patrons began returning items Friday at the La Crosse Public Library’s Main branch and picking items up at the La Crosse County Libraries after more than a month of the buildings being completely closed to the public.

The La Crosse library began accepting curbside returns after the state “safer-at-home” order was modified to allow some services to continue.

People should expect some delays when it comes to those items being checked back in, said Barry McKnight, the library’s programming and community engagement coordinator. Each returned item will be under a 72-hour quarantine recommended by health officials.

“They won’t get checked in, but that’s OK,” McKnight said.

The La Crosse Public Library is fine-free, and all checked-out materials have had their due dates extended to June 1.

“If people aren’t comfortable, they don’t have to bring them in,” McKnight said.

For those who do want to turn in items, they can go during normal library business hours to the Ninth Street entrance of the Main Street branch to drop them off. The library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

While the library is only accepting returns at Main, it will take any materials checked out from any Winding Rivers Library System.

Staff members will roll a bin out to the person’s car for people to drop off their returns, rather than utilizing a drop box.

The library saw a flurry of business in the last three days it was open before it closed for COVID-19, McKnight said. About 14,000 items were checked out in just those three days.

Next Friday, the library will start rolling out a plan to start checking out items again.

“Just like with everybody, we’ve never done this before. We’re following the guidance from the Department of Public Instruction, which oversees libraries,” McKnight said.

The La Crosse County Public Library has started checking out items by contacting people who had placed a hold on certain items before the library closed. It is scheduling times for people to come in and pick them up while adhering to social distancing requirements.

Both libraries are offering wireless internet from their parking lots. The La Crosse Public Library WiFi is available without a password as long as the user agrees to the terms of service, and the La Crosse County Library WiFi is available using a password found on its Facebook page.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Concerned about COVID-19?

