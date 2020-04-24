La Crosse area library patrons can begin using county, city services again

Staff members will roll a bin out to the person’s car for people to drop off their returns, rather than utilizing a drop box.

The library saw a flurry of business in the last three days it was open before it closed for COVID-19, McKnight said. About 14,000 items were checked out in just those three days.

Next Friday, the library will start rolling out a plan to start checking out items again.

“Just like with everybody, we’ve never done this before. We’re following the guidance from the Department of Public Instruction, which oversees libraries,” McKnight said.

The La Crosse County Public Library has started checking out items by contacting people who had placed a hold on certain items before the library closed. It is scheduling times for people to come in and pick them up while adhering to social distancing requirements.

Both libraries are offering wireless internet from their parking lots. The La Crosse Public Library WiFi is available without a password as long as the user agrees to the terms of service, and the La Crosse County Library WiFi is available using a password found on its Facebook page.

