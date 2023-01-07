La Crosse area marriages

The following people applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Peter Daniels and Jodie Reynolds, both of Holmen.
“Philanthropy is embedded in their DNA — it’s just who they are and what they do.”
A 34-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after police arrested him for possessing and distributing sexually graph…
A 37-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly failing to negotiate a roundabout Thursday while driving drunk.
SPARTA — Prosecutors and victims described Thomas Wayne Aspseter as a selfish, remorseless human being with almost no redeeming qualities.
The ex-wife of a Silicon Valley super-investor. The billionaire founders of ULINE. Tim Michels and his brothers. Mike Bloomberg. The governor …
One person is dead after a fatal crash Tuesday in Monroe County.
As is the case every year, the Tribune received several strong nominations for Person of the Year in 2022.
New Year’s Day 2023 was one for the girls, with females the first born Sunday at each of three local hospitals.
A 19-year-old De Soto man has been accused in an Oct. 29 assault that left the victim with a broken nose. Cezar A. Garcia was charged Wednesda…
A 48-year-old La Crosse man has been accused of selling methamphetamine as part of a drug sting.
