The following people applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Taylor Blodgett and Rosalind Hartsel, both of La Crosse.

Alexander Doliantis and Marina Dvorak, both of La Crosse.

Damon Essex and Jayne Kirby, both of La Crosse.

Ryan Bishop and Coquisa Lawson, both of Holmen.

Sebastian Carpenter and Krystal Steers, both of La Crosse.

Taran Nesseth and Jada Leisgang, both of Onalaska.

Jared Voves and Gina Kluiber, both of Holmen.

