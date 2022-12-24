La Crosse area marriages

The following people applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Paul Barnes and Ashley Kast, both of Winona.

Douglas Barrera Rojas and Josselyn Rodriguez Barahona, both of Onalaska.

Wayne Bottner and Apryl Denny, both of La Crosse.

Joshua Dummer and Kodi Carlson, both of West Salem.

David McKittrick and Maya Wallace, both of La Crosse.

Abigail Randall and Chumani Davis, both of Onalaska.

Garret Wilmot of Richland Center and Kylee Plants of La Crosse.

IN PHOTOS: Rotary Lights 2022