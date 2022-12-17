La Crosse area marriages

The following people applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Shane Anderson of Freeman and Crystal Lewandowski, La Crosse.

Jeremy Aspenson of Onalaska and Cheryl Heath of La Crosse.

Jake Deviley and Alyssa Wentworth, both of La Crosse.

Lew Allen Hiller and Galina Levina, both of Ferryville.

Ernest Hodges and Shelly Sendelbach, both of La Crosse.

Brandon Holland and Michelle Crotzer, both of Onalaska.

Jose Vera Mendoza and Sandra Moe, both of Onalaska.