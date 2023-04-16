The following people applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Alexander Belisle and Alicia Douglas, both of Holmen.

Mychael Boettcher and Danielle Mills, both of La Crosse.

Blake Christian and Sydney Runde, both of La Crosse.

Benjamin Droog and Nicole Craig, both of Onalaska.

Roger Hackman of West Salem and Alyssa Clements of Onalaska.

Lucas Lampert and Nicole Tomter, both of Caledonia.

Nicholas Molzahn and Rachel Heinz, both of La Crosse.

Michael Myers and Mallory Hemmersbach, both of La Crosse.

Stoney Nagel and Amanda Wiggert, both of Holmen.

Cameron Thompson and Brieanna Hansche, both of Onalaska.