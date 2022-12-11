La Crosse area marriages

The following applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Michael Anderson, La Crosse, and Faith Roraff, West Salem

Lee Baines and Kristen Freier, both of Shelby

Jacob Dorshorst and Alexandra Flatten, both of Onalaska

Eric Jensen and Maribeth Trey, both of La Crosse

Drew Kreibich and Elizabeth McGowan, both of Bangor

Jacob Parson, La Crosse, and Allison Hoff, Viroqua

Armin Schlegelmilch, Germany, and Jennifer Hill, La Crosse

Benjamin Schmit and Peyton Mensink, both of La Crosse

Karl Schroeder and Jacqueline Pientok, both of La Crescent

James Thompson and Gail Loeding, both of Shelby

Ross Vuich and Katherine Fox, both of Trempealeau