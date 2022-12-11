La Crosse area marriages

The following applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Michael Anderson, La Crosse, and Faith Roraff, West Salem
Lee Baines and Kristen Freier, both of Shelby
Jacob Dorshorst and Alexandra Flatten, both of Onalaska
Eric Jensen and Maribeth Trey, both of La Crosse
Drew Kreibich and Elizabeth McGowan, both of Bangor
Jacob Parson, La Crosse, and Allison Hoff, Viroqua
Armin Schlegelmilch, Germany, and Jennifer Hill, La Crosse
Benjamin Schmit and Peyton Mensink, both of La Crosse
Karl Schroeder and Jacqueline Pientok, both of La Crescent
James Thompson and Gail Loeding, both of Shelby
Ross Vuich and Katherine Fox, both of Trempealeau
