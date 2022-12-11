 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse area marriages

The following applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Michael Anderson, La Crosse, and Faith Roraff, West Salem

Lee Baines and Kristen Freier, both of Shelby

Jacob Dorshorst and Alexandra Flatten, both of Onalaska

Eric Jensen and Maribeth Trey, both of La Crosse

Drew Kreibich and Elizabeth McGowan, both of Bangor

Jacob Parson, La Crosse, and Allison Hoff, Viroqua

Armin Schlegelmilch, Germany, and Jennifer Hill, La Crosse

Benjamin Schmit and Peyton Mensink, both of La Crosse

Karl Schroeder and Jacqueline Pientok, both of La Crescent

James Thompson and Gail Loeding, both of Shelby

Ross Vuich and Katherine Fox, both of Trempealeau

The House gave final approval Thursday to protections for same-sex marriages. The vote sends the legislation to President Joe Biden, a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition of such unions. The law requires all states to recognize same-sex marriages, a relief for hundreds of thousands of couples who have married since the Supreme Court's 2015 decision legalizing the marriages. The bipartisan legislation would also protect interracial unions by requiring states to recognize legal marriages regardless of "sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin." Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., the first openly gay senator, was an integral part of negotiating the Respect for Marriage Act, especially in getting her Republican colleagues on board. But Baldwin also said the shift in societal opinions and efforts by members of the LGBTQ+ community made the legislation possible.

Legislation protecting same-sex marriages is heading to President Joe Biden's desk after the House gave it final approval Thursday. It's a monumental step in a decades long battle for nationwide recognition of those unions, and it reflects a stark turnaround in societal attitudes. President Joe Biden is expected to promptly sign the measure, which requires all states to recognize same-sex marriages. It is a relief for hundreds of thousands of couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized those marriages and have worried about what would happen if the ruling were overturned. The bipartisan legislation, which passed 258-169 with almost 40 Republican votes, would also protect interracial unions by requiring states to recognize legal marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin.” After months of negotiations, the Senate passed the bill last week with 12 Republican votes.
