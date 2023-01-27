La Crosse area marriages

The following people applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Austin Clarke and Hannah Barbara, both of La Crosse.
Martin Romain and Mary Douglas-Marshall, both of Stillwater.
“She looks for silver linings in every dark cloud in her life.”
Less than one month into 2023, the La Crosse Police Department is investigating nine drug overdose deaths, with concerns of tranq lacing local…
A 52-year-old Onalaska man remains in jail without an attorney after having his request for a lower cash bond rejected.
A 41-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $10,000 cash bond after his Jan. 20 arrest for drug trafficking.
A 38-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after police allegedly found multiple illegal drugs during a Jan. 21 tr…
After leaving work on a winter’s day during her junior year, Ivy Thoreson couldn’t bring herself to return to her home near Sparta.
A 27-year-old Grant County man faces multiple criminal charges after he allegedly kept a woman imprisoned inside a La Crosse residence for thr…
A 32-year-old Mindoro woman faces criminal charges after she allegedly attempted to stab someone inside a van Jan. 23 at Houska Park.
A 61-year-old Onalaska man has been accused of recording employees using the restroom at a business he owns in Onalaska.
A 38-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit County Circuit Court with felony fourth-offense drunk driving.
