 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

La Crosse area marriages

  • 0

The following people applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Tristan Hansen and Piotr Kunecki, both of La Crosse.

Cameron Huecker Jr. and Tayler Knaack, both of La Crosse.

Colton Petersen and Brianna Ties, both of La Crosse.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly , While this edgy couple is yet to set a date, the nuptials will be anything but conventional if their engagement story is anything to go by. Back in January, the Bloody Valentine star, real name Colson Baker, popped the questions to the Transformers actress with a diamond and emerald ring featuring "two magnetic bands of thorns" and later, Megan revealed that they "drank each other's blood" to celebrate the occasion. Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, The Pop star and soccer player thrilled fans everywhere...
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News