La Crosse area marriages

The following people applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Marshall Carter and Kinsey Gibbs, both of La Crosse.

Nicholas Coppernoll of Hamilton and Michaela Abnet of Milwaukee.

Donovan Faas and Samantha Morehouse, both of La Crescent.

Liam Fogerty and Kaelyn Dabney, both of Rockland.

Kevin Olson of Holmen and Rachel Gearing of Tomah.

James Stanton and Kristen Kostohryz, both of Farmington.

The House gave final approval Thursday to protections for same-sex marriages. The vote sends the legislation to President Joe Biden, a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition of such unions. The law requires all states to recognize same-sex marriages, a relief for hundreds of thousands of couples who have married since the Supreme Court's 2015 decision legalizing the marriages. The bipartisan legislation would also protect interracial unions by requiring states to recognize legal marriages regardless of "sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin." Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., the first openly gay senator, was an integral part of negotiating the Respect for Marriage Act, especially in getting her Republican colleagues on board. But Baldwin also said the shift in societal opinions and efforts by members of the LGBTQ+ community made the legislation possible.

