La Crosse area marriages

The following people applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Marshall Carter and Kinsey Gibbs, both of La Crosse.
Nicholas Coppernoll of Hamilton and Michaela Abnet of Milwaukee.
Donovan Faas and Samantha Morehouse, both of La Crescent.
Liam Fogerty and Kaelyn Dabney, both of Rockland.
Kevin Olson of Holmen and Rachel Gearing of Tomah.
James Stanton and Kristen Kostohryz, both of Farmington.
