The following people applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Michael Berghefer and Matteson Mahlum, both of Onalaska.
Samantha Bingen of La Crosse and Danielle Parker of Wauwatosa.
Neal Bores and Nicole Schroeder, both of Holmen.
Nicholas Calko and Breanna Halling, both of Stoddard.
Trent Edwards of Houston and Jadeyn Rasmussen of Rushford.
Jeffery Elsen and Barbara Bauer, both of West Salem.
Benjamin Fiers and Kelsey Domnie, both of Onalaska.
Kyle Forer and Emily Casberg, both of Holmen.
Jonathan Hayes and Sara Oberfoell, both of La Crosse.
Ethan Holak and Jenna Hoppe, both of Holmen.
People are also reading…
Jeremiah Huber and Molly Heisz, both of La Crosse.
Dylan Kaiser and Brianna Graw, both of Holmen.
Derek Nichols and Kylie Bentzen, both of Holmen.
Clay Scheffler and Karina Erikson, both of Winona.
Maveric Schmitz and Shelby Hoffman, both of La Crosse.
Jonelle Streed and Karen Middleton, both of La Crosse.
Daniel Welsch and Morgan Huinker, both of Shelby.
Landon Bresina and Bradie Suhr, both of La Crosse.
Cesar Castillo and McKae Beers, both of La Crosse.
Maxwell Cuppet and Ashley Smith, both of La Crosse.
Dakota Eberhardt and Karli Estenson, both of La Crosse.
Curtis Ginther and Tuesday Bowman, both of La Crosse.
Michael Hauser and Trisha Beeler, both of La Crosse.
Tyler Henry and Mercedes Reber, both of La Crosse.
Cody Hougom and Sidney Brunholzl, both of Onalaska.
Lucas Hughes and Jordan Parcher, both of La Crosse.
Taylor Kelley and Rachel Olson, both of La Crosse.
Justin Lambert and Stacey Everson, both of La Crosse.
Charles Luck and Macy Curtis, both of La Crosse.
Monte Mabb and Tabithe Dayton, both of La Crosse.
Trenton Pasch and McKenzie Skolos, both of Onalaska.
Shaun Roy of Saint Petersburg and Kristy Koopmann of West Salem.
Ryan Seidel and Stephanie Wagner, both of Onalaska.
Lauden Wood and Lauren Kudronowicz, both of Rochester.