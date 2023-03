The following people applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Tyler Blair and Emily Smith, both of Onalaska.

Vong Her and Rebecca Casper, both of La Crosse.

Paul Kohlmann and Kelly Pronschinske, both of Holmen.

Bradley Northrup and Kaitlin Gelbmann, both of La Crosse.

Ronnie Quinn and Jessica Zueck, both of La Crosse.

David Roberts of West Salem and Rebecca Rogers of Fitchburg.

Bryan Sonsalla and Kelly Haines, both of Minnesota City.

Michael Wakeen and Patty Smith, both of Onalaska.