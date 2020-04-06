La Crosse area mayors write letter asking state to stop in-person voting on Tuesday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On Sunday, at least nine mayors across the state wrote a letter to the state health department requesting a mail-only election.

Among the nine mayors were La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat and Viroqua Mayor Karen Mischel, who joined others from cities including Madison, Milwaukee and Green Bay.

Specifically, the letter asked Wisconsin Department of Health Secretary Andrea Palm to use emergency powers to stop in-person voting for Tuesday's election.

"This is going to be very seriously bad if we're bringing thousands of people together across the state, and especially in our communities, to do in-person voting," said Kabat.

Just a day later, on Monday afternoon, Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order postponing the in-person election to June 9, nearly two months after the original date.

For weeks, officials across the state tried to tackle the election issue, including last-ditch efforts over the weekend, like the mayoral letter, and when Evers called lawmakers together in a special session, which operated haphazardly with no results — all leading to Evers's 11th hour decision.

