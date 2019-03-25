Wisconsin Music Teachers Association district-level auditions were held March 23 at Viterbo University. About 160 students participated.
The following students advanced to the state-level WMTA Badger Competition, which will be May 11 at UW-River Falls:
- Student of Jane Baldridge: Abe Scheder
- Students of Lisa Freedlund: Annaliese Bruns, Alia Ebbert, Spencer Lowman, Amber Nguyen, Isabel Wang and Sheryl Wang
- Student of Jane Haskins: Maxim Roberts
- Students of Pamela Kelly: Ricky Cheng and Henning Hanson
- Students of Leah Kozelek: Sasha Butler and Jonah Sdano
- Student of Lori Lawson: Quinn Williams
- Student of Marilyn Lee: Ella Vallazza
- Student of Carol Lombard: Sophie Lombard
- Students of Lynn Maher: Sophia Coon, Eliana Mascotti and Andrew McDonald,
- Students of Vanessa Mills: Calvin Daniels and Serena Storbakken
- Student of Catherine Petersen: Landon Justice
- Students of David Reedy: Lewis Go, Lucas Go, Elizabeth Matz, Allie Schlicht, Victor Spaeth and Elise Tomashek,
- Student of Carol Rhodes: Max Clark
- Students of Rita Schuman: Vikram Ailiani, Andre De la Rosa, Apollo De la Rosa, Chiagoziem Nduka and Emily Strom
- Students of Judy Stafslien: Krishna Ailiani, Maddie Belland, Olivia Belland, Caroline Clark, Daniel Del-Carpio, Abi Koch and Sam White
- Student of Dr. Mary Tollefson: Alvin Hsieh
