La Crosse area officials prepare polls for primary during coronavirus outbreak

La Crosse County also announced it will provide all of its voting precincts with disinfectant wipes, gloves and enough individual pens for each voter to use on their ballots.

Many polling places are operated by older citizens, who have been said to be at a higher risk for contracting a serious case of virus.

Dankmeyer said many municipalities in La Crosse County are looking to staff younger volunteers to ensure any older election workers can stay home if they'd like to.

"In order to do the best we can, we're going to staff the polls the best we can," she said. "We don't want to get anyone sick. We're just going to do the best we can to get through election day."

Louisiana, a state with 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases, began the process last week to move its primary date from April 3 to June 20 due to the virus. It's the first state to do-so, but it's a move the state also made in 2008 after Hurricane Katrina.

There is no word that Wisconsin officials are looking at similar measures.