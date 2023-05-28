City of La Crosse
Arthur Melby, 1513 Market St., alteration, $1,500.
Mayo Clinic Tax Unit, 630 10th St. S., parking lot, $85,000.
City of La Crosse, 2710 Onalaska Ave., demolition.
City of La Crosse, 2710 Onalaska Ave., alteration, $72,000.
Peter Gorski, 418 11th St. S., fence, $23,517.
Eloise Lohr, 2122 Prospect St., alteration, $1,507.
Western Technical College, 505 Ninth St. N., sign, $18,000.
Travis Wright, 1522 Main St., fence, $4,000.
Lopez V Inc., 1511 CAledonia St., roof, $12,800.
Leslie Schuettpelz, 525 24th St. N., garage, $55,000.
Ian Montalvo, 2212 Charles St., alteration, $16,145.
Thomas Kerfers, 1518 Winnebago St., fence, $1,500.
Larry Messerly, 2407 Wood St., demolition.
Larry Krause Joint Revocable Trust, 2814 Holly Place, fence, $16,633.
Joseph and Tanjya Peck, 3355 Peace St. fence, $7,670.
Barre Meadows LLC, 309 Alexander St., shed, $3,100.
Mary Lathrop, 3038 Lakota Place, fence.
Debra Hayes, 1619 Hyde Ave., roof, $11,439.
Vick’s Bar & Motel Inc., 3749 Mormon Coulee Road, fence, $10,000.
Losey & State Properties LLC, 2311 State Road, fence, $15,000.
BOFLO23 LLC, 421 23rd St. N., fence, $1,575.
Infinity Property Management LLC, 605 Fourth St. S., alteration, $5,500.
City of La Crosse, 220 Veterans Memorial Drive, demolition.
Jared and Michelle Gilbertson, 3008 28th St. S., fence, $1,300.
Teresa Kerns, 2219 16th St S., alteration, $10,000.
Sage 2 Properties LLC, 400 Lang Drive, fence, $32,989.
North Central Trust Company, 230 Front St. N., sign, $2,050.
Matthew Christopherson, 4017 Robil Court N., alteration, $3,000.
James and Donna Spangler Revocable Trust, 4685 Millatti Lane, roof, $12,000.
Anna Krause, 419 24th St. N., fence, $24,600.
Michael Wolf, 4679 Millatti Lane, roof, $12,000.
Kevin Campbell, 854 Janice Court E., roof, $24,600.
Lisbeth Bender, 3006 Cliffside Drive, roof, $10,250.
Carol Erickson, 1326 Winnebago St., roof, $23,438.
Gerald Valley, 1533 28th St. S., demolition.
Gary Kastner, 2650 Hackberry Lane, alteration, $50,000.
Dexter Malin, 2206 15th Place S., garage, $15,000.
RRJ Holdings LLC, 815 Rose St., roof, $30,000.
Benson Properties 1 LLC, 1415 Avon st., roof, $12,600.
Benson Properties 1 LLC, 1407 Fourth St. S., roof, $11,345.
Chileda Institute Inc., 3716 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $4,000.
Adam Johnson, 1131 Charles St., fence, $3,000.
Holly Holloway, 2017 21st St. S., roof, $21,852.