La Crosse area permits

City of La Crosse

Mayo Clinic Tax Unit, 815 10th St. S., alteration, $300,000.

Christopher R. Francy Revocable Living Trust, 4400 State Road 16, alteration, $250,000.

Andrew Dahl, 1511 Main St., alteration, $50,000.

Riley Hunter, 1514 Caledonia St., alteration, $15,000.

Heather Yahnke, 3161 Berlin Drive, sign, $6,800.

Eagle Bay Properties LLC, 2552 Rose St., sign, $6,800.

Linda Olsen, 112 17th Place S., alteration, $34,394.

La Crosse County

Hanson Living Trust, W4937 Mill St., solar panel, $29,540.

Thomas and Jayne Debauche, 3515 Lakeshore Drive, patio and pool, $90,000.

Erlita and David Herlitzke Sr., N551 Ten Mile Circle, solar panel, $47,324.

