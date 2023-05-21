City of La Crosse
Randy Bakkestuen, 518 Market St., roof, $12,840.
Forbarna Properties LLC, 2125 Market St., alteration, $5,000.
DNC Holdings LLC, 1217 Caledonia St., sign, $1,000.
Andrea Halderson, 1931 Wood St., roof, $15,566.
Andrew Morris, 1626 Wood St., solar panel, $9,039.
John Olson, 1003 Avon St., garage, $24,703.
Jason Hengel, 1216 Seventh St. S., fence, $3,000.
Western Technical College, 111 Seventh St. N., alteration, $286,000.
Clarke Enterprises LLC, 1027 Sixth St. S., deck, $720.
Terri Nelson, 2218 Market St., demolition.
Terri Nelson, 2218 Market St., garage, $42,000.
Danny Claussen, 131 26th St. S., addition, $100,000.
Jay Martin, 2718 Harvey St., roof, $3,740.
Kathleen Hogden, 1406 Hyde Ave., fence, $3,000.
John Weaver, 2611 Greenwood Drive, fence, $40,000.
Tristan Johnson, 1510 Barlow St., alteration, $7,152.
David Thurston, 1524 Island St., alteration, $8,000.
David Owen, 2919 Robin Hood Drive, fence, $2,200.
Dennis C. Johnson Joint Trust, 2530 29th St. S., fence, $5,560.
Chileda Institute Inc., 1825 Victory St., alteration, $6,100.
Julie Greeno, 1021 19th St. S., demolition.
Derek Hammen, 221 26th St. S., fence, $13,396.
Joel Burnet, 2174 Denton St., solar panel, $5,912.
Anderson Brothers LLC, 1027 17th St. S., alteration, $87,000.
Lax Rentals LLC Mezzo Properties LLC, 2018 State Road, roof, $27,746.
Darren McCarthy, 6023 Robil Court E., roof, $16,615.
Jeffrey Wickus, 1935 21st Terrace S., fence, $1,500.
Bruce Nuttall, 772 24th St. N., roof, $15,000.
Tatyanna Bronk, 710 Logan St., fence, $680.
Kenneth Forkes, 1702 CAss St., roof, $16,276.
Jenna Clements, 2537 17th St. S., fence, $2,300.
Adante Properties LLC, 1711 George St., roof, $50,300.
Michael Snavely, 1432 Caledonia St., roof, $3,000.
Gregory Markos, 127 Third St. S., sign, $21,500.
Thomas Hunt, 1155 Cliffwood Lane, alteration, $17,648.
Citizens State Bank of La Crosse, 620 Main St., roof, $55,490.
J and J Kremer Revocable Trust, 4458 El Camino Real Drive, roof, $20,800.
Erica and Phil Buedding, 4230 Cliffside Drive, fence, $1,300.
Marine Credit Union, 300 Second St. N., alteration, $1,349,500.
Jonathan Ojibway, 2401 George St., alteration, $4,000.
Eric Grosvold, 2330 Jackson St., alteration, $4,000.
Gregory Markos, 305 Pearl St., sign, $2,398.
Karen Novak, 1325 Sill St., roof, $15,660.
Erin Valley, 1533 28th St. S., garage, $30,000.
Randy Jarvis, 420 Ninth St. S., roof, $13,000.
Lopez V Inc., 610 Rose St., fence, $6,992.
Bob’s Lock & Safe, 924 La Crosse St., addition, $19,000.
Richard Timbush, 2312 Prospect St., fence, $2,600.
Ted Keefe, 2325 Main St., roof, $18,000.
David Huber Revocable Living Trust, 1131 Grandad Terrace, deck, $18,500.
David Huber Revocable Living Trust, 1131 Grandad Terrace, alteration, $18,500.
Megan Leifer, 814 15th St. S., roof, $10,500.
Sarah Jarecki, 2429 Glenwood Place, alteration, $4,999.
Hawkeye LLC, 617 10th St. N. roof, $17,645.
Charles Nassar, 2540 Travis St., alteration, $41,000.
Nelson Properties La Crosse, 4131 Mormon Coulee Court, sign, $6,600.
Jason Lawton, 924 Cass St., garage, $140,000.
Joshua Hendrickson, 307 24th St. S., roof, $12,245.
Jordan Freehill, 1223 13th St. S., roof, $4,000.
William Herber, 1617 Moore St., fence, $850.
John Jolley, 624 22nd St. N., roof, $7,000.
William Herber, 1623 Moore St., fence, $1,000.
KWS Partners LLC, 744 Moore St., sign, $950.
Timothy Koterwski, 1340 26th St. S., shed, $1,200.
Derrick Steinkopf, 1234 Farnam St., roof, $7,200.
Kyle Wasson, 1420 19th St. S., fence, $2,500.
Hayley Leinss, 2307 Cass St., alteration, $38,500.
Derek Peterson, 814 19th St. S., roof, $10,500.
Becker & Steiger Properties, 808 Copeland Ave., sign, $1,825.
David Weibel, 1246 Adams St., roof, $17,188.
Anthony Jones, 2134 Grandview Place, roof, $12,900.
Matthew Lichtenwald, 1239 Winnebago St., roof, $19,685.
Mayo Clinic Tax Unit, 815 10th St. S., sign, $300.
Pralms LLC, 65 Copeland Ave., sign, $1,400.
Andrew Theisen, 2416 Sunrise Drive, fence.
VSC Corporation, 1609 Losey Blvd. S., sign, $1,040.
Cristoph Lind, 2005 14th St. S., fence, $900.
La Crosse County
Amanda and Travis Zeman, W3852 Harvey Lane, Town of Farmington, new single-family home, $250,000.
Ellen Heine Xcel Energy and the USA, commercial utility structure.
Nicole Goergen and Aric Bernhardt, N2704 Sophia Lane, Town of Barre, new single-family home, $490,000.
Brandon and Amelia Geier, N395 L Urbanek Road, Town of Washington, addition, $300,000.
Teresa James-Labus and Dennis Labus, N6084 McKinley Valley Road, Town of Hamilton, addition, $70,000.
Elliott and Angela Bujan, N1990 Stonecrest Road, Town of Shelby, solar panel, $35,532.