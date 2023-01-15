 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse area permits

  • 0

City of La Crosse

Diamond Waters LLC, 500 Third St. S., alteration, $5,300.

Family & Children’s Center, 1707 Main St., antenna, $125,000.

North Side Development of La Crosse LLC, 40 Copeland Ave., sign, $6,500.

Exchange Building LLC, 508 Jay St., sign, $2,315.

Angela Harwick, 1702 Liberty St., roof, $1,175.

Dale Berg, 127 Fourth St. S., sign, $7,800.

Legal Dept. MS GB1-001 Gundersen Admin Services Inc., 2228 South Ave., demolition.

Legal Dept. MS GB1-001 Gundersen Admin Services Inc., 2300 South Ave., demolition.

Conway Property Investments LLC, 2323 South Ave., demolition.

People are also reading…

Grand Apartments LLC, 2350 South Ave., demolition.

Kia Vang, 1018 Seventh St. S., fence, $700.

Mayo Clinic Tax Unit, 630 10th St. S., demolition.

Big Al’s Properties, 115 Third St. S., roof, $148,000.

Gregory Markos, 305 Pearl St., sign, $3,600.

Whether you forget or are trying to save a buck, there are consequences to not replacing certain worn out items in your home. Here are some items you should replace frequently. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

When things go wrong in your home, it can be daunting and stressful. Here’s expert advice on how to handle common household headaches.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts: Handling of presidential documents leaves room for error

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News