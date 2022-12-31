La Crosse area permits

Here are permits in La Crosse and La Crosse County:
City of La Crosse
- Brian Zitelman, 812 Charles St., window, $1,760.
- Barb and Steve Rendler, 2127 Liberty St., window.
- Bronte Bostrack, 2323 George St., window.
- Nancy Smith, 1931 Liberty St., window, $1,760.
- Rhonda Ruzicka, 2007 19th St. S., alteration, $3,671.
- Moose Loyal Order of La Crosse LOD 1920, 1932 Ward Ave., antenna, $20,000.
- 1300 Norplex Drive Acquisitions LLC, 1309 Norplex Drive, alteration, $3,000.
- Ruby Coady, 1646 Loomis St., alteration, $23,671.
La Crosse County
- Daniel Schwandbeck, W3695 Lockington Road, addition, $24,000.
- US Cellular Operating Company of La Crosse Inc., W6639 Raptor Drive, antenna upgrade, $20,000.
- Daniel Cavadini, 4031 Terrace Drive, three season porch, $46,977.
COLLECTION: Good morning photos of the day
Saturday ... in the park, definitely not the 4th of July
Strolling swans
Eagle watch
First robin of spring?
Opossum passing by
Eagles at sundset
Snowy skyline
Towering
Spring rain drop
The end of ice fishing season
Arcadia flyer
Bridge sunset
A foggy morning hello
End of ice fishing is a drag
Spring snow
HARBORMASTER CAPPED
Hitting the open water
Bikes for everyone
Helping our neighbors
HyVee work continues
PICTURE OF THE DAY
PICTURE OF THE DAY: Spring migration
A tradition unlike any other...
Feeling squirrelly
Elm tree flowers
Sitting on the dock of the bay
A holiday hunt
Colorful sunset
A nice day for a walk
A beautiful sunset
Tulip blooms
Sunrise in the neighborhood
A great day for reflection
Enjoying the breeze
Right on the river
Morning visitor
Beautiful blossoms
A patriotic pair
A trip to the Capitol
Misty Mississippi
Mallard on the march
A balancing act
Apple blossoms
Flowering Crab trees
River overflow
Flag Day next week
Ready to go for a spin
Riverside sunset
Doggone beautiful
The cat-bird seat
La Crosse River at Veterans Memorial Park
bike bridge in Riverside Park
French Island fiery sunset
Cass Street Bridge from Riverside Park
End of the Day
Holding it together
A flower named Sue
Hanging out at Goose Island
Beautiful day
Riding in style
On parade at Catfish Days
A sun-dappled cemetery lane
Pecking away
Bunny meets world
Cranes by the creek
River at Veterans Memorial Park
Fingers in the fog
Dragonfly on the line
Breakfast at the birdhouse
Spreading her wings
Relaxing in the park
A view from the stage
The Quenten Brown Band
Rocking out in Arcadia
Viceroy butterfly
Dog or lion?
Pure Water Days, Chippewa Falls
Visiting in style
Pedaling is for the birds
Working on the new Fire House
Dockwork
Hurling in the park
Swimming swans
Hibiscus bloom
'The Remainders' rock the stage
Land of milk and honey?
French Island dining
Anything for a free meal
A babbling creek
Finches munch on cones
Stunning sunset
Pucker up
Chowing down
