La Crosse area permits

  • 0

Here are permits in La Crosse and La Crosse County:

City of La Crosse

  • Brian Zitelman, 812 Charles St., window, $1,760.
  • Barb and Steve Rendler, 2127 Liberty St., window.
  • Bronte Bostrack, 2323 George St., window.
  • Nancy Smith, 1931 Liberty St., window, $1,760.
  • Rhonda Ruzicka, 2007 19th St. S., alteration, $3,671.
  • Moose Loyal Order of La Crosse LOD 1920, 1932 Ward Ave., antenna, $20,000.
  • 1300 Norplex Drive Acquisitions LLC, 1309 Norplex Drive, alteration, $3,000.
  • Ruby Coady, 1646 Loomis St., alteration, $23,671.

La Crosse County

  • Daniel Schwandbeck, W3695 Lockington Road, addition, $24,000.
  • US Cellular Operating Company of La Crosse Inc., W6639 Raptor Drive, antenna upgrade, $20,000.
  • Daniel Cavadini, 4031 Terrace Drive, three season porch, $46,977.

