City of La Crosse
Richard Anderson, 230 28th St. S., pool, $500.
Helfrich Enterprises, 601 Copeland Ave., roof, $4,680.
Helfrich Enterprises LLP, 619 Copeland Ave., roof, $9,733.
Western Technical College, 232 Sixth St. N., gazebo, $9,000.
The Wayfare Group LLC, 605 Gillette St., sign, $6,800.
Silver Creek Investments LLC, 2159 Farnam St., alteration, $5,000.
Jay Hoeschler, 5716 Pheasant Lane, new single-family home, $99,000.
Margaret Curtis, 720 Hood St., roof, $2,000.
Marlene Weber, 4103 Sunnyside Drive, alteration, $8,700.
Sara Walters, 2001 20th St. S., fence, $2,000.
People are also reading…
Bethany Riverside Lutheran, 1315 Cass St., addition, $364,000.
Brittany Borchardt, 1126 Rose St., fence, $500.
LaCourse Property Management, 116 Fifth Ave. N., deck, $1,787.
Harry J. Dahl Revocable Trust, 821 Third St. S., addition, $172,000.
The Wayfare Group LLC, 1529 Caledonia St., sign, $3,300.
Allen Eidsmoe, 1018 28th St. S., roof, $17,298.
Harry J. Olson Senior Center, 1601 North St., roof, $56,412.
Oxford Lane, Inc., 4329 Mormon Coulee, fence, $8,825.
Ashley Iverson, 829 Wall St., fence, $818.
Jeffery Muller, 2700 Robinsdale Ave., alteration, $44,850.
Boot Coat LLC, 115 Fourth St. S., demolition.
Gabe Patros, 1525 Johnson St., roof, $5,600.
Kathleen Colclough, 2802 Quarry Place, fence, $11,570.