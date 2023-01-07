 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse area permits

  • 0

La Crosse area permits:

City of La Crosse

Crown Properties of La Crosse LLC, 1033 Caledonia St., alteration, $800.

Jason Lippert, 1718 Kane St., fence, $500.

La Crosse County

Thomas Bina Revocable Trust and Wanda Bina Revocable Trust, N9450 State Road 108, antenna co-location, $85,000.

Gary Goodenough, W3680 County Road DE, antenna upgrade, $125,000.

Erik and Simone Culver, N3370 Cedar Point Road, detached accessory building, $25,000.

Zackery and Kari Reyburn, N3077 Crystal Lane, detached accessory building, $67,000.

Whether you forget or are trying to save a buck, there are consequences to not replacing certain worn out items in your home. Here are some items you should replace frequently. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

When things go wrong in your home, it can be daunting and stressful. Here’s expert advice on how to handle common household headaches.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Onalaska man charged with 5th OWI

Onalaska man charged with 5th OWI

A 37-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly failing to negotiate a roundabout Thursday while driving drunk.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'We get no sleep': Daily life in Ukraine's Bakhmut

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News