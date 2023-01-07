La Crosse area permits:
City of La Crosse
Crown Properties of La Crosse LLC, 1033 Caledonia St., alteration, $800.
Jason Lippert, 1718 Kane St., fence, $500.
La Crosse County
Thomas Bina Revocable Trust and Wanda Bina Revocable Trust, N9450 State Road 108, antenna co-location, $85,000.
Gary Goodenough, W3680 County Road DE, antenna upgrade, $125,000.
Erik and Simone Culver, N3370 Cedar Point Road, detached accessory building, $25,000.
Zackery and Kari Reyburn, N3077 Crystal Lane, detached accessory building, $67,000.