La Crosse area permits

City of La Crosse:
Steve Manson, 2327 Wood St., window, $1,760.
Scott Jungmann, 2027 Kane St., solar panel, $39,325.
Alan Horton, 620 Hood St., fence, $4,000.
Michael Helke, 2026 Onalaska Court, new single-family home, $200,000.
Courtyard LLC, 3411 Losey Blvd S., fence, $16,487.
Jean Pataska, 1721 30th St. S., alteration, $18,883.
Hogans 2nd Chance Homes, 3120 26th St. S., alteration, $80,000.
Dalyn LLC, 316 Lang Drive, roof, $1,100.
Frances Ball, 1716 Colorado Court, solar panel, $15,473.
Barbara Adank, 807 North St., roof, $3,000.
People are also reading…
La Crosse County:
Keith and Charlene Purnell, W7755 Van Dunk Place, accessory building, $3,700.
D&E Herlitzke Trust of 2004, N551 Ten Mile Circle, addition, $25,000.
Michael and Donna Hoffman, W8315 North Shore Drive, solar panel, $15,028.