La Crosse area permits

City of La Crosse:

Steve Manson, 2327 Wood St., window, $1,760.

Scott Jungmann, 2027 Kane St., solar panel, $39,325.

Alan Horton, 620 Hood St., fence, $4,000.

Michael Helke, 2026 Onalaska Court, new single-family home, $200,000.

Courtyard LLC, 3411 Losey Blvd S., fence, $16,487.

Jean Pataska, 1721 30th St. S., alteration, $18,883.

Hogans 2nd Chance Homes, 3120 26th St. S., alteration, $80,000.

Dalyn LLC, 316 Lang Drive, roof, $1,100.

Frances Ball, 1716 Colorado Court, solar panel, $15,473.

Barbara Adank, 807 North St., roof, $3,000.

La Crosse County:

Keith and Charlene Purnell, W7755 Van Dunk Place, accessory building, $3,700.

D&E Herlitzke Trust of 2004, N551 Ten Mile Circle, addition, $25,000.

Michael and Donna Hoffman, W8315 North Shore Drive, solar panel, $15,028.

