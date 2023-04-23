City of La Crosse
NRE Properties LLC, 1212 Market St., alteration, $4,000.
Cathy Van Maren, 2815 Highland St., alteration, $150.
Jennifer Woolley, 2032 29th St. S., roof, $18,505.
Stephen Lee, 2423 Chase St., fence, $4,952.
Christina Sherry, 3003 22nd St. S., fence, $5,000.
Littlemunzies LLC, 1302 State St., roof, $10,500.
Philip Stanley, 1507 Caledonia St., roof, $9,250.
Alex Dolianitis, 2017 Travis St., fence, $2,000.
Tanya and Vincent Pedretti, 4439 El Camino Real Drive, addition, $115,000.
Kathleen Fuss, 2322 Cass St., roof, $29,852.
Cathy Ells, 2021 21st Terrace S., roof, $15,000.
VARC Inc., 427 Gillette St., sign, $535.
Nancy Haas, 235 21st St. S., solar panel, $28,330.
Michael Olson, 719 13th St. S., fence, $1,700.
David and Margaret Strasser, 2877 31st St. S., addition, $24,000.
WAFER Inc., 1603 George St., solar panel, $188,635.
Amber Groves, 1419 19th St. S., roof, $11,000.
Nancy Rounier, 1522 Weston St., roof, $10,000.
Charles Rudrud, 1310 Market St., roof, $184,741.
Dustin Wateski, 1832 Kane St., roof, $19,553.
Ian Turner, 1601 Market St., fence, $2,500.
Michael Schams, 1620 Livingston St., roof, $8,147.
Jill A. Swanson Zietlow Living Trust, 1720 Nakomis Ave., demolition.
Yer Moua, 1512 Liberty St., fence, $6,000.
Paul Rondestvedt, 1817 28th Court S., fence, $4,800.
Tanya Peiffer, 1827 Adams St., fence, $3,600.
JJAWC LLC, 401 Second St. N., tenant build-out, $787,089.
Garland Amunson, 507 West Ave. S., alteration, $8,000.
La Crosse County
Andrew and Lisa Chown, W5950 Schultz Lane, Town of Onalaska, solar panel, $14,317.
Ariel Kish, W3967 North St., Town of Farmington, shoreland structure, $12,000.
Craig and Amy Every, W5943 Schultz Lane, Town of Onalaska, solar panel, $12,054.
Michael and Katie Steigerwald, W7735 Van Dunk Place, Town of Holland, solar panel, $12,656.
Joseph Pfeiffer, W5055 Knobloch Road, Town of Shelby, new single-family home, $500,000.
APD Holdings LLC, W8214 and W8216 Dutton Drive, Town of Onalaska, two new residential condominiums, $300,000.
APD Holdings LLC, W8212 and W8210 Dutton Drive, Town of Onalaska, new residential condominium, $300,000.
Kevin and Sarah Kinstler, N6695 County Road M, Town of Onalaska, accessory building, $20,000.
Kevin and Angela Hornberg, W7839 Amsterdam Prairie Road, Town of Holland, accessory building, $35,000.
Joshua Dickman, W8184 Old CTH NA., Town of Holland, solar panel, $12,657.