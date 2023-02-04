Between outdated and broken appliances, fixtures in need of repair, and aging parts of the home, keeping up with home improvement can be expensive—and can generate a lot of waste.

Angi compiled a list of the average lifespan of 10 household features and used its data on average repair costs to estimate renovation or replacement figures. Additional data comes from the Association of Home Builders, Zonda Media's Remodeling 2022 Cost vs. Value Report, and other industry sources. Project costs totaling more than $10,000 were rounded to the nearest thousand, and project costs under that amount were rounded to the nearest hundred. Projects are roughly ordered by replacement cost.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, home improvement spending in 2021 rose to roughly $10,341 in the average American home, according to Angi's 2021 State of Home Spending report, while emergency spending on home-related needs was $2,231. Some of this spending came in the wake of natural disasters—particularly in the southern U.S.—but much of it was concentrated among middle and upper-class households where people spent more time at home.

Not all renovations or home improvement projects are totally voluntary, though. Appliances eventually break, and roofs will ultimately leak. Homeowners regularly face difficult decisions about whether to repair or replace damaged items in the home. Those choices are best made by considering how long home fixtures are supposed to last and how much it costs to replace them.