La Crosse area permits

City of La Crosse

  • Michael Heights Apartments LLC, 420 Fifth Ave. S., alteration, $160,000.
  • Michael Konop, 1212 28th St. S., roof, $13,352.
  • Charles Guenther, 2008 Onalaska Ave., alteration, $69,000.
  • Alcar Roofing, 3006 Maple Drive, alteration, $2,600.
  • Joseph and Tanjya Peck, 3355 Peace St., alteration, $7,598.
  • Richard and David Gaudio, 3415 Solaris Lane, alteration, $2,600.
  • Andrew Vittone, 2302 Wood St., alteration, $32,500.
  • City of La Crosse, 1400 La Crosse St., sign, $14,958.
  • Eagle Bay Properties LLC, 2552 Rose St., tenant build-out, $425,000.
  • Rebecca Severinski, 1018 Liberty St., alteration, $2,500.
  • City of La Crosse, 301 Pettibone Drive S., sign, $4,800.
  • Michael Konop, 1212 28th St. S., siding, $17,355.
  • Thomas Moore, 325 21st St. S., garage.
  • Brianne Anderson, 707 Mississippi St., alteration, $10,000.

La Crosse County

  • Althoff Family Legacy Trust of 2014, W4246 State Road 33, solar panel, $26,442.
  • Thomas and Jayne Debauche, 3515 Lakeshore Drive, pergola, $3,500.

